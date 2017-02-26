Jogger punched, threatened with handgun in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police are searching for two men who allegedly punched a jogger in an attempted armed robbery Sunday morning in Fitchburg.

The victim was jogging at about 7:15 a.m. when attacked. They told police they were jogging near the area of Longford Terrace and Portarligton Lane when two men drove up, got out of the car, and demanded money/property. They punched the jogger multiple times and showed a handgun, but didn't take anything. Then the two men drove away in what the victim believes is a brown sedan, like a Ford Taurus or Chevy Malibu.

The jogger told police the man with the gun, who was a passenger in the car, was a slender black man who looked to be about 25 years old. He was wearing a Carhartt-type jacket. The victim described the driver of the car as a heavy-set black man in a sweatshirt.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.