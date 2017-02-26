One hurt, one dies after Beaver Dam crash

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Crash Investigation Team is trying to figure out more about a crash that happened early Sunday morning on Highway D near Zimmerman Drive.

According to a press release, the preliminary investigation shows that a 27-year-old man from Beaver Dam was driving a 2001 Hyundai sedan west on D with another 27-year-old Beaver Dam man in the car with him. The car crossed the center line and passed the eastbound lane of traffic, going into the south side ditch. Once in the ditch the car rotated and kept moving, hitting a utility pole and hurting the driver and passenger.

Both people got out of the car and ran a half mile to where the driver lived on Highway D, authorities say. Once home, one of them became unresponsive. He was pronounced dead. The other was taken to the hospital.

The names of the people involved will not be released until family is notified.