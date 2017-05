OREGON, Wis. (WKOW) -- We have an update to a story we brought you a few months ago on Wake Up Wisconsin.

19-year-old Meghan Sharkus from Oregon designed decorative adhesives for diabetes equipment, so kids can choose what their devices look like. Monday, she launched a kickstarter campaign, so the product is now available.

You can support Meghan or find out more information about here company, ExpressionMed, at this link.