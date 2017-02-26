Kenosha man dies in snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Kenosha man dies in snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

SAINT GERMAIN, Wis. (AP) -- A snowmobile crash in north-central Wisconsin has left a Kenosha man dead and another man injured.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department says the snowmobile struck a utility pole just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

The snowmobile driver, 62-year-old Jeffrey Schultz, of Kenosha, died at the scene. His passenger, a 43-year-old Saint Germain man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Woodruff.

The crash remains under investigation.

 WJFW-TV reports that it was the 15th deadly snowmobile crash in Wisconsin during the 2016-2017 season, according to Department of Natural Resources records. Nine riders died during the entire 2015-2016 season, although that season got off to a late start due to poor trail conditions that December.

