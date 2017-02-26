UPDATE: Sauk County limiting access in some areas; flood warnings remain for Columbia and Juneau counties

DEKORRA (WKOW) --- UPDATE: The flooding continued in parts of Columbia County Sunday.

The Wisconsin River flood water rose overnight, catching some residents like Mark Hellenbrand off guard.

"When I went to bed last night, the yard was dry,” Hellenbrand said.

But when he walk out into his yard Sunday morning, he said "it was over a foot of water in it."

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin River in Columbia County crested at 18.4 feet Sunday.

"Overnight in my yard, probably about a foot. Then it went up. And then it crossed the road and went over in my neighbors AJ's," Hellenbrand said.

Officials had to limit access on some roads in the county to "residents only" due to high water.

A portion of County Road V was completely flooded, creating havoc for people living along the roadway as some vehicles plowed through the water.

Residents did get some good news. By late Sunday afternoon, the flood water started to recede.

Hellenbrand said there's no damage to his house.

"It's high enough now. It was raised because of the water problems. So it won't hurt anything inside the house."

But his neighbors were not so lucky.

"It was all floating ice that came through our backyard and stuff. You can see Larry’s...this here was all dry. He's got water in his garage," Hellenbrand said.

A DNR official said workers are keeping an eye on the levees in Caledonia and Lewiston. They will continue surveying the levees, checking for changes.

****

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Sauk County emergency management officials say they've had to limit access to "residents only" in some parts of the county due to high water.

Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek says Levee Road in Sauk County to Highway T to Highway 33 in Columbia County are closed due to water rising over the road.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, he says residents of these areas are the only people who need to be using those roads. Even then, he says they should be cautious because road conditions can change quickly.



The Wisconsin River is forecast to stop rising later Sunday evening or early Monday morning in the area.

More severe flooding is also affecting residents in the Portage area.

The National Weather Service is continuing its issued Flood Warning for Columbia and Juneau counties.

For Columbia County, The Wisconsin River At Portage was at 18.4 feet a little before 11 a.m. Sunday morning. (Flood stage is 17.0 feet.)

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Impact: At 18.3 feet, floodwaters are affecting River Oaks Road in the Town of Dekorra, about seven miles downstream of Portage

Floodwaters are affecting many roads in the Blackhawk Park area.



For Juneau County, the Flood Warning continues for The Yellow River at Necedah until at least Tuesday afternoon

* At 1:30 PM Sunday the stage was 15.2 feet. (Flood stage is 15.0 feet.)

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecasters say the river will continue to fall and drop to below flood stage by Monday evening.