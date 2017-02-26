Police investigate assault, battery at Dickeyville convenience store

DICKEYVILLE (WKOW) -- Dickeyville police are asking for the public's help in identifying one of three people they believe was involved in an assault and battery incident Saturday night.

Police said the three entered the Dickeyville BP Country Mart in Grant County around 8:40 p.m. and one of them, a man in a camouflage coat, attacked a customer. The victim suffered minor injuries.

They also say the incident may have stemmed from prior interaction between the victim and the suspects.

The three fled the scene in a white, 2006 Chrysler minivan. Investigators say they were able to identify the license plate and two of the people through surveillance footage, but have not released their names.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Dickeyville police at 608-568-7284, the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600.