Antetokounmpo Scores 28, Bucks Beat Suns 100-96

The Badgers have set a kickoff time for the season opener. Wisconsin will open up against Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1 at Camp Randall Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.More >>
Camp Randall stadium is one of the most iconic landmarks in Wisconsin.More >>
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.More >>
After a big seventh inning that forced extra innings, the Ducks now advance to the Regional Championship while the Badgers face elimination.More >>
Republican lawmakers want to sweeten the deal for Wisconsin beekeepers.More >>
Wisconsin's transportation budget picture has improved by $93 million thanks to new estimates.More >>
Newly-released statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism show Rock County had the second-biggest increase in visitor spending in the state last year.More >>
Governor Scott Walker held a news conference right in front of the "Welcome to Wisconsin" sign on I-39/90 northbound Tuesday morning to issue a warning to legislators about delaying a vote on the state transportation budget, saying it could lead to major delays of active construction projects like this one.More >>
A young girl is airlifted to the hospital after falling off a cliff at Backbone State Park, according to DNR's Dave Sunne.More >>
In the past two weeks, the communities of Chetek and Cameron have dealt with heartache not once, but twice. So as those lost in the armed forces are remembered on Memorial Day, the sting of recent tragedy remains fresh.More >>
Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.More >>
A California man now has bragging rights after he was caught going 88 mph in his DeLorean.More >>
