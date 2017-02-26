UPDATE: Second victim of Highway 30 crash has died, driver identified

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police have identified a man they say caused a crash on Highway 30 that killed two people.



According to the Madison Police Department, Brandon Ballweg, 25, is in the Dane County Jail after the crash on February 12. Police are recommending two counts of second degree reckless homicide, three counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and reckless driving causing injury.



********



UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed Jennifer Steiner's death. Officials say she died at a hospital Saturday of injuries from the crash. Additional testing is ongoing and the crash is still under investigation.



********



MADISON (WKOW) -- A coworker confirms to 27 News a second victim of a crash on Highway 30 earlier this month has died.



Vicki Hellenbrand, with Baker Tilly, tells 27 News Jennifer Steiner, 34, died Saturday after the crash that took her husband Kirk U'Ren's life on February 12. Steiner worked for Baker Tilly in Madison for 13 years on Hellenbrand's team.



The business has teamed up with U'Ren's workplace, Pepsi Cola of Madison, to create a YouCaring page to raise money for the couple's twin boys, who Hellenbrand says are with family right now. So far, that page has brought in nearly $130-thousand, thanks to a generous donation from JJ Watt.



Hellenbrand released the following statement on behalf of her grieving coworkers:

"Baker Tilly in Madison is devastated by loss of our teammate, mentor, and friend. Jenni positively impacted so many of her clients and colleagues. She was a bright light who made our days richer and happier, and she will be forever missed. Her greatest and most inspiring love was always for her husband, Kirk U’Ren, and their twin boys. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kaden and Grayson and the U’Ren and Steiner families as they try to somehow cope with the terrible loss of Jenni and Kirk."



A separate GoFundMe page has also been created, bringing in more than $45-thousand.



Authorities say a 25-year-old man is in custody after the crash, which is still under investigation. That driver's speed may have been a contributing factor. The car went out of control and landed on top of U'Ren's car. The Cottage Grove couple was on their way to a Badgers basketball game.



According to an online obituary, funeral arrangements for Steiner are set for next weekend. She'll be buried Saturday morning.