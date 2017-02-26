Sturgeon spearing season fizzles out at end but exceeds 2016

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- The sturgeon spearing season on Lake Winnebago fizzled out at the end.

The 16-day season ended Sunday on the fourth straight day without the harvest of a single fish on Lake Winnebago or on the upriver lakes of Butte des Morts, Winneconne and Poygan. And in the past week, only 10 sturgeon were registered.

The Post-Crescent of Appleton reports (http://post.cr/2mt4Whq ) that the second half of the season was hampered by a stretch of unseasonably warm weather that caused ice conditions to deteriorate rapidly, so few spearers ventured out.

The season as a whole was fairly successful. Spearers harvested 847 sturgeon this year. That includes 552 from Lake Winnebago and 295 from the upriver lakes. That exceeds the 703 sturgeon taken last year.

