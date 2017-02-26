Sturgeon spearing season fizzles out at end but exceeds 2016

Madison police says the man who was shot Tuesday afternoon during an armed home invasion has died at an area hospital.More >>
A Dane County church on the National Register of Historic Places has been vandalized, with bee bees puncturing panes of every one of the structure's windowsMore >>
Madison Police say 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys were arrested on Saturday night after an incident at Greenway Crossing Montessori School. Police say three chickens and a rabbit were killed Saturday night.More >>
Madison police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man walking home from the grocery store.More >>
A California man now has bragging rights after he was caught going 88 mph in his DeLorean.More >>
