UPDATE: Missing Dane County Jail inmate returns

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Dane County sheriff's officials say Holley has returned to the jail.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for a man who is missing from the Dane County Jail.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Ernest W. Holley, 47, left the Ferris Center on Rimrock Road for work release on Sunday morning, but he never returned when he was due back in the evening. Holley is serving a 10-month sentence for domestic battery. 

Holley is about 5'11", weighing around 170 pounds. He has a crescent-shaped scar under his right eye.

Call 911 if you have any information on Holley's location.

