900 gymnasts in Madison for annual competition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Saturday was a day for gymnastics in Madison.

Gymnasts from across the Midwest met at Monona Terrace to compete in the annual Dairy Aire Gymnastics Invitational.

Organizers say the event has grown significantly over the years, bringing 29 teams from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa.

"This is USA Gymnastics, the governing body of gymnastics in America, kind of like the NFL is to football, USAG is to gymnastics and they sponsor it so there are two divisions: the junior Olympic division and then there is the XL division," says Jay Orkowski, event coordinator.

This year a Canadian judge was at the event, making it a foreign-sanctioned event for the first time.

