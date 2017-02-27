State robotics competition in Janesville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State robotics competition in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Students from across the state put their creative minds to the test Saturday at Parker High School in Janesville.

The Lego League State Robotics Competition brought the 36 best teams of students between fourth and eighth grades together to compete to find the most skilled robot built of legos.

"They all start with a base layer robot and you can add any other lego pieces you want onto that base lego robot and then they give you 15 different skills you have to get done in your 2.5 minute window," says Bob Getka, computer science and robotics instructor.

The robots all have different abilities. Students show how well the robots complete tasks to determine a winner. The state winner moves on to the world championship in Detroit in April.

