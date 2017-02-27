Find hidden treasures Friday & Saturday with Vintage Shop Hop

WISCONSIN/ILLINOIS (WKOW) -- If you love shopping for hidden treasures or the "Farmhouse Style" trend, this weekend it's time for a road trip.

The fourth annual Vintage Shop Hop is happening Friday and Saturday (March 3 and 4) all over Wisconsin and northern Illinois. “The farmhouse style is comfortable, inviting, and so easy to do,” says Kim Schaaf, owner of Three Painted Birds. “I think that is part of the appeal. Anyone can do it. The farmhouse style connects us to a simpler time, to the outdoors, to a casual vibe.”

Schaaf owns Three Painted Birds, a new small business in Verona that specializes in Farmhouse Vintage Home Decor. It will be one of hundreds to set up shop during the Vintage Shop Hop. More than 300 locally-owned shops, antique malls, boutiques, barn sales and restaurants will offer discounts, giveaways, raffle drawings, demos and ideas on re-purposing old items.

The shop hop is a self-guided road trip. It stretches from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, from the Fox Cities region in Wisconsin south to about I-88 in Illinois.

To learn more, click this Facebook page. The Google map with a list of locations is here.