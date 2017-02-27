Calls grow for independent investigation into Trump campaign's Russian ties

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- Calls are growing louder for an investigation involving the Trump campaign's contact with Russia during the election.

We now have the first Republican lawmaker to call for an independent investigation into possible contacts between Trump's associates and the Russians during the presidential race. It's another example of the Republican party at odds with its administration in the White House.

Representative Darrell Issa (R-California) wants a special prosecutor to investigate the reports that Trump's campaign talked with Russians for help winning the election. And he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was involved in the campaign, to have no part in it. “You're going to need to use the special prosecutor's statute and office to take not just recuse, you just can't give it to your deputy,” said Issa Friday. When asked whether Sessions will recuse himself from any Russia investigation, the White House said "we're not there yet.”

The House of Representatives and the Senate have already opened investigations into the campaign's contact with Russia. But at this point, the White House says there is nothing to the claims that any of it happened.

As for what's on President's Trump's plate, Monday he will meet with health insurers to talk about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. Tuesday, he will make his first address to a joint session of Congress.