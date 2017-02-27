What happened with Best Picture on Oscar night?

HOLLYWOOD (WKOW) -- "Moonlight" was the winner of Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards, even though "La La Land" was announced as the winner.

The presenters, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, were given the wrong envelope. It's not clear how that happened, but you can see Beatty take a few looks and pause before Dunaway reads from the card, "La La Land." The envelope they were reading actually reading from was Actress in Leading Role. Emma Stone won that award earlier in the night for "La La Land."

The cast and crew from "La La Land" came up to the stage, but it was soon revealed "Moonlight" was in fact, the winner. A producer for "La La Land" corrected the mistake, saying, "Actually 'Moonlight' is the winner. This is not a joke."

Beatty explained on stage, "I opened the envelope and it said, 'Emma Stone, La La Land.' That's why I took such a long look at Faye and then you. I wasn't trying to be funny."

Once the mistake was fixed, the crowd stood up and applauded for the cast and crew of "Moonlight." Director and writer Barry Jenkins, along with others, took the stage to accept the win. "I have to say and it is true, it's not fake," Jenkins said. "I've been on the road with these guys for so long."

He also made sure to give props to "La La Land." "I love 'La La Land,'" he said. "Thank you to the academy, it is so humbling to be standing up there. ... There was a time that I thought this movie was impossible because I couldn't bring it to fruition. ... Everybody behind me on this stage said, 'No, that’s not acceptable,' so I just wanna thank everyone behind me."

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accountancy firm that was responsible for counting votes, apologized for its role. "We sincerely apologize to 'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture," read PwC's apology, hastily issued shortly after the fiasco unfolded.

"The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation," added the statement.