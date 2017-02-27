UPDATE: $200,000 in damages estimated in Sunday apartment fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- City of Madison fire officials say estimated dollars loss from the fire is $200,000.

Investigators have determined the fire was accidental in nature and started as a result of improperly discarded smoking materials on the rear deck.

Fire officials tell 27 News utilities residents might not be allowed back into the building for a few days.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Ten people were displaced because of an apartment building fire on the east side of Madison Sunday night.

Dane County Communications tells 27 News the call about a fire at 743 North Thompson Drive came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Callers told officials there was smoke in the back of the building on the second floor. Everyone was able to get out safely, and firefighters put out the flames within 15 minutes of getting there.

Even though most of the damage was up in the attic and an upper apartment, utilities needed to be turned off, so no one can live in the building right now. The Red Cross is helping those ten people who are displaced from their homes.

Officials are still trying to figure out why the fire started and how much damage was done.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire Sunday night on the city's east side.

Dane County Communications tells 27 News the call about a fire at 743 North Thompson Drive came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

27 News has contacted the Madison Fire Department and we're waiting for more details.