From court to cacao: Madison lawyer turned confectioner heals through chocolate

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison chocolatier is part of one of the fastest-growing segments of business owners in the country, and uses her new business to heal her wounds.

According to Forbes, one of the fastest-growing groups of entrepreneurs is minority women. They now own 44 percent of all women-own businesses – double what that number was just ten years ago.

Vata Edari falls into that category. If you don't know her, you do know her cases; she's defended Genele Laird, and was involved in the case of that stolen Stradivarius violin worth millions a few years ago.

Discrimination on the job is part of why she took her future into her own hands. "I've tried huge cases, I've handled major white-collar prosecutions... and when you're a woman, and a woman of color, you're kind of veiled, cloaked with this veil of incompetence,” Edari said. “It burns you out. As stressful as it is to run my own practice, to own my own chocolate company... I have the opportunity to invent myself."

There's still more work to be done though. Forbes says businesses owned by minority women have only made about half of what those owned by white women do.

Another facet of Edari's switch was secondary trauma. Secondary trauma is when the trauma of others ends up becoming your burden too. It's common for police officers, lawyers, case workers, and even journalists. "We've got a very high rate in our profession of substance abuse, of depression. I mean, our jobs are to hold people's secrets,” said Edari. “It's not like what I do is, you know... dinnertime conversation for my kids. My job is to keep people's secrets, so you need an outlet. So mine is chocolate."

Chocolate has helped Edari heal from some of that trauma. She makes a yellow heart-shaped caramel in honor of a case she handled where a baby had died from shaken baby syndrome. "That was inspired by little baby Mia. Whenever I see that, I think of her. It's one of those things that I know, but not everybody else knows,” said Edari. “There's great affection that went into that little piece."

Edari got her training as a chocolatier in France, and plans to head to Italy to continue her chocolate education. For more information about her business CocoVaa, click here.