UPDATE: Willie Nelson June concert in Madison canceled

MADISON (WKOW) --- Willie Nelson is not coming to Madison this summer. Frank Productions announce Monday that Nelson was coming June 14.

Here is the statement from Frank Productions:

Due to a last minute scheduling conflict, Willie Nelson & Family will not be performing in Madison on June 14th. We are working towards securing a new date later this year. All Fan Club ticket purchases will be refunded at the point of purchase.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Country music fans get ready, Willie Nelson is coming to Madison.

Concert promoter Frank Productions announced Monday, that the country music star will perform at Breese Stevens Field on June 14 at 6:00 p.m.

With a six-decade career and 200 plus albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of Crazy, Red Headed Stranger, and Stardust. Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-8000, at the Coliseum Box Office and all Ticketmaster locations.