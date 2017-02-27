Woman walking on highway in Juneau County struck and killed

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A pedestrian was killed over the weekend on Highway 12 & 16 in Juneau County.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office says deputies got the call around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, February 26. The crash happened east of Arrowhead Road.

Their initial investigation shows a 23-year-old woman from Milwaukee was walking in the eastbound lane of Highway 12 & 16 when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver was a 30-year-old Lyndon Station woman. The victim died at the scene.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the names of anyone involved. The crash is still under investigation.