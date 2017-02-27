UPDATE: Whitewater High School evacuated for suspicious package, found to be non-threatening

UPDATE (WKOW) --- Whitewater Police say officials on scene found two suspicious packcaged and deteremined they were not threatening. No details as to what was in the packages.

All students have been released to their parents.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, February 28.

*****

WHITEWATER (WKOW) --- Whitewater Police have evacuated Whitewater High School after a suspicious package was found outside the building.

The school was put on lockdown, but students are now being taken to UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium as a precautionary measure.

The Whitewater Aquatic center was also evacuated and nearby residents notified.

Whitewater police and fire officials, along with Kenosha Bomb Squad, are investigating.

Officials ask you to avoid the high school area.

If you want to pick up your child go to the Young Auditorium at 930 W. Main Street.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.