Two found dead in Winnebago Co. home

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference this afternoon after two people were found dead inside a home on State Highway 91.

The release from the sheriff's office states the Winnebago County Circuit Court requested deputies conduct a welfare check on someone who failed to appear in court.  When deputies arrived, they discovered two people, including the individual in question, deceased by gunshots.

The sheriff's office is actively investigating and say the public is not in danger.

