Badgers fall to No. 22 after second straight loss

Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
After an extremely successful first year Steve Stricker and the American Family Insurance Championship is back for round two at University Ridge Golf Course and have even higher expectations for this year after raising $1.1 million last year.More >>
After an extremely successful first year Steve Stricker and the American Family Insurance Championship is back for round two at University Ridge Golf Course and have even higher expectations for this year after raising $1.1 million last year.More >>
Hours after the Mets ticketed him for the bullpen, rookie Robert Gsellman pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and had two RBIs to lead New York past the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday.More >>
Hours after the Mets ticketed him for the bullpen, rookie Robert Gsellman pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and had two RBIs to lead New York past the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday.More >>
Domingo Santana hit his first career grand slam and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5 on Sunday.More >>
Domingo Santana hit his first career grand slam and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5 on Sunday.More >>
The high school Ultimate season came to a close after Madison West won both the boys and girls state championships in Madison on Saturday.More >>
The high school Ultimate season came to a close after Madison West won both the boys and girls state championships in Madison on Saturday.More >>
Nick Ahmed singled off the glove of second baseman Eric Sogard and into center field leading off the eighth inning, the first hit for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers' Chase Anderson on Saturday.More >>
Nick Ahmed singled off the glove of second baseman Eric Sogard and into center field leading off the eighth inning, the first hit for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers' Chase Anderson on Saturday.More >>
54 basketball teams made up of only Chinese players from across North America are in Madison for the weekend playing at the UW Natatorium for the 37th annual North American Chinese Basketball Association (NACBA) tournament.More >>
54 basketball teams made up of only Chinese players from across North America are in Madison for the weekend playing at the UW Natatorium for the 37th annual North American Chinese Basketball Association (NACBA) tournament.More >>
Jake Lamb homered in the fourth inning and hit an RBI double in Arizona's two-run 10th, and the Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.More >>
Jake Lamb homered in the fourth inning and hit an RBI double in Arizona's two-run 10th, and the Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.More >>
Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
The Badgers have set a kickoff time for the season opener. Wisconsin will open up against Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1 at Camp Randall Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.More >>
The Badgers have set a kickoff time for the season opener. Wisconsin will open up against Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1 at Camp Randall Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.More >>
Camp Randall stadium is one of the most iconic landmarks in Wisconsin.More >>
Camp Randall stadium is one of the most iconic landmarks in Wisconsin.More >>
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.More >>
A Lafayette County judge ruled a state law that bans people from selling homemade baked goods is unconstitutional.More >>
A Lafayette County judge ruled a state law that bans people from selling homemade baked goods is unconstitutional.More >>
With it widely expected that President Trump will soon withdraw the United States from an international accord on climate change, Sen. Ron Johnson told 27 News Wednesday there's little point to remaining a party to the agreement.More >>
With it widely expected that President Trump will soon withdraw the United States from an international accord on climate change, Sen. Ron Johnson told 27 News Wednesday there's little point to remaining a party to the agreement.More >>
Dozens of Wisconsin residents testified both for and against a bill Wednesday that would eliminate the requirements to have a permit and firearms training in order to carry a concealed gun.More >>
Dozens of Wisconsin residents testified both for and against a bill Wednesday that would eliminate the requirements to have a permit and firearms training in order to carry a concealed gun.More >>
Governor Walker defended a massive tax cut for state manufacturers Tuesday, despite data that shows it isn't helping to create jobs.More >>
Governor Walker defended a massive tax cut for state manufacturers Tuesday, despite data that shows it isn't helping to create jobs.More >>
Governor Walker's plan looks to increase funding to nearly $12 billion over two years. That would be an all-time high.More >>
Governor Walker's plan looks to increase funding to nearly $12 billion over two years. That would be an all-time high.More >>
At 10am Wednesday morning, NASA will announce plans to visit the sun's atmosphere.More >>
At 10am Wednesday morning, NASA will announce plans to visit the sun's atmosphere.More >>
The internet quickly went into a frenzy Tuesday night after President Donald Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about "negative press covfefe."More >>
The internet quickly went into a frenzy Tuesday night after President Donald Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about "negative press covfefe."More >>
Afghan health official raises death toll in massive Kabul attack to 80 killed; as many as 350 wounded.
Afghan health official raises death toll in massive Kabul attack to 80 killed; as many as 350 wounded.