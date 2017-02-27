UW-Whitewater men and women headed to NCAA Tournament

Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
The Badgers have set a kickoff time for the season opener. Wisconsin will open up against Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1 at Camp Randall Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.More >>
Camp Randall stadium is one of the most iconic landmarks in Wisconsin.More >>
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.More >>
A Lafayette County judge ruled a state law that bans people from selling homemade baked goods is unconstitutional.More >>
With it widely expected that President Trump will soon withdraw the United States from an international accord on climate change, Sen. Ron Johnson told 27 News Wednesday there's little point to remaining a party to the agreement.More >>
Dozens of Wisconsin residents testified both for and against a bill Wednesday that would eliminate the requirements to have a permit and firearms training in order to carry a concealed gun.More >>
Governor Walker defended a massive tax cut for state manufacturers Tuesday, despite data that shows it isn't helping to create jobs.More >>
Governor Walker's plan looks to increase funding to nearly $12 billion over two years. That would be an all-time high.More >>
At 10am Wednesday morning, NASA will announce plans to visit the sun's atmosphere.More >>
The internet quickly went into a frenzy Tuesday night after President Donald Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about "negative press covfefe."More >>
Afghan health official raises death toll in massive Kabul attack to 80 killed; as many as 350 wounded.
