UW-Whitewater men and women headed to NCAA Tournament

The UW-Whitewater men's and women's basketball teams are headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Warhawk men will host games the first week of the tournament. They'll face Northwestern (MN) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Kachel Gymnasium. UW-Whitewater enters the tournament as an at-large team with a 21-6 record.

The Warhawk women are headed to their 16th tournament appearance after clinching their first conference championship over the weekend. UW-Whitewater will travel to Thomas More College in Crestview Hills, KY to take on Hope in the first round on Friday. Game time has not yet been set.