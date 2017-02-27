UW-Whitewater men and women headed to NCAA Tournament - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW-Whitewater men and women headed to NCAA Tournament

Posted: Updated:
WHITEWATER (WKOW) -

The UW-Whitewater men's and women's basketball teams are headed to the NCAA Tournament. 

The Warhawk men will host games the first week of the tournament. They'll face Northwestern (MN) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Kachel Gymnasium. UW-Whitewater enters the tournament as an at-large team with a 21-6 record.

The Warhawk women are headed to their 16th tournament appearance after clinching their first conference championship over the weekend. UW-Whitewater will travel to Thomas More College in Crestview Hills, KY to take on Hope in the first round on Friday. Game time has not yet been set.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.