Big Ten Women's Basketball Honors Announced

The Big Ten Conference announced its 2016-17 women’s basketball all-conference teams and individual award recipients on Monday. Wisconsin has three players named.

Wisconsin senior forward Avyanna Young was named an honorable by the Big Ten coaches. Young passed 1,000 career points for the Badgers on February 22 against Illinois. Young's total is up to 1,025 points going into the Big Ten Tournament later this week.

Senior guard Taylor Kuhn was named a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honoree.

Junior guard Cayla McMorris was named an honorable mention, selected by the Big Ten media. McMorris is averaging 12.2 points per game and has played in 29 games this season for the Badgers.

Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell was chosen as Big Ten Player of the Year by both the conference coaches and a select panel of Big Ten media members.

