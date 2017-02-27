Green County boy donates birthday money to people in need

Bryson Powell gives donation to Rick Gleason of Family Promise of Green County

MONROE (WKOW) --- An random act of kindness has capturing people hearts in Green County.

An 11-year-old gave the gifts he received for his birthday to those who need them more.

"I feel good about it. I feel good about what I did," said Bryson Powell.

When most young boys get some money from their parents, they want to spend it on typical kid stuff.

"Lego’s, Hot Wheels, all that kind of stuff like little cars and Lego’s," Powell said.

But Powell is not your typical kid. His parents threw the kid from Brodhead a birthday party earlier this month. But instead of gifts, Powell asked people to bring cash, which he donated to a local charity.

Powell collected a total of $201.01, which he donated to Family Promise of Green County, an organization that help homeless families in need.

"Here in Monroe, we're in the rural area working with families providing emergency shelter, meal, assistance with jobs and housing to help them get back on their feet," said network director Rick Gleason.

"I thought it would be a good place to donate my money so other families can have stuff to eat and not starve," Powell said.

His mom said she teaches him the value of helping others.

"I’ve truly told Bryson that if you really learn for gift of giving, which is more important than receiving , you even feel better if you do give," said Bryson's mom, Tammy Powell.

And it's a lesson Powell has taken to heart.

"I would do it every year on my birthdays."

Gleason said the money donated will go towards throwing birthday parties for homeless kids.