Local brewery nervous that changes to NAFTA could hurt export business

MONROE (WKOW) -- Originally founded in 1845, things were looking bleak for the historic Joseph Huber Brewing Company by 2006.

"We were - what I call - a sleepy, little struggling brewery. We were just treading water," said Gary Olson, President of Brewery Operations.

But then, Canadian brother and sister Ravinder and Manjit Minhas bought the brewery, changed the name to Minhas Craft Brewery, and opened up an entirely new market north of the border.



"I always like to kid and say the best Canadian beer is made in Monroe, Wisconsin," said Olson, who stayed on through the ownership change.

The company now sells dozens of Minhas beers, as well as off-label and private-label brands of beer in Canada. It accounts for more than half of their business.

According to Olson, a big reason Minhas can be so competitive in Canada is because the North American Free Trade Act (NAFTA) ensures they don't pay any extra surcharges or border taxes.

"That's not the case for other countries," explained Olson. "We have an advantage selling up there. We can sell our beer and offer it to the folks up there at a good price. If there was a surcharge, I could see that we wouldn't be competitive, our sales would diminish and we wouldn't have a market for selling our beer in Canada."

But throughout his campaign, President Donald Trump pledged to tear up or - at least - rewrite NAFTA to make it more favorable for American workers.

"Take a look at NAFTA. One of the worst deals ever made by any country having to do with economic development," President Trump reiterated to attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C. just last Friday.

When it was agreed upon with Canada and Mexico 23 years ago, NAFTA created the world's largest free trade zone.

But Trump believes it incentivized American companies to move production out of the U.S. - specifically to Mexico, where labor is far cheaper - and strip American workers of family supporting jobs.

But the opposite has been true where Minhas Craft Brewery is concerned.

The trade agreement has allowed the company's sales and production to flourish,

Joseph Huber was producing just 40,000 barrels of beer by the end of its run. Minhas produced 300,000 barrels in 2016.

That increased production has allowed Minhas to more than triple its workforce here, from 30 to nearly 100 employees.

"We've been able to invest, put in new equipment, new lines and now we make a whole bunch of different sizes, shapes, different beer products," said Olson. "That's all a result of the money that we made from the Canadian business."

Minhas added a 50,000 square-foot warehouse in Monroe in 2008 to keep up with the growth.

The boom in sales has also allowed the company to expand exports to 13 more countries and start a line of wines and spirits as well.

But now, the historically active company is in a holding pattern, at least where Canada is concerned.

"Products that we're thinking of rolling out in Canada, you know - specific to Canada - we're going, 'do we really want to do this if down the road we're gonna have no sales?,'" said Olson.

And that air of uncertainty is likely to linger for months as President Trump decides exactly what action to take on NAFTA.

"It gives us a lot of pause, you know," said Olson. "There's things we could be doing, aggressively."