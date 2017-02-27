Driver accused of causing couple's deaths speaks out

A coworker confirms to 27 News a second victim of a crash on Highway 30 earlier this month has died.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The driver accused of causing the Highway 30 deaths of the mother and father of twin toddler boys calls what happened an accident.

"I don't think I was speeding at all," 25-year old Brandon Ballweg of the Town of Dunn tells 27 News in a jailhouse interview. "Not fast enough for anything like this to happen."



Authorities say the Feb. 12 collision claimed the lives of 37-year old Kirk U'Ren of Cottage Grove and his 34-year old wife, Jennifer Steiner, who died Saturday. Investigators say speed appears to have been a factor, as Ballweg's Honda Civic lost control, went into a ditch, and then returned to the highway and went airborne and hit the couple's SUV.



Madison Police officials recommend two counts of second degree reckless homicide, and other charges against Ballweg. Ballweg's been in jail for nearly two weeks on suspicion of violating his probation. He's been on probation since the spring of 2013, after serving prison time for false imprisonment and other crimes.



Ballweg's probation includes conditions of no alcohol or drug use.



Department of Corrections records show Ballweg has largely complied with his sobriety conditions, with the exception of admitted, marijuana use in May. He also tells 27 News he drank alcohol the night before the late afternoon, fatal collision.

"I had one, one drink," Ballweg tells 27 News.

Ballweg insists there was no impairment when drove on the day of the crash.

"I wasn't using anything the day of, I didn't use anything the day of," Ballweg tells 27 News. "I've never driven my vehicle under the influence, never," he says.

The recommended charges against Ballweg include nothing specific to impaired driving.

But Ballweg offers little explanation for the driving Madison Police investigators brand as reckless.

"All I remember is my car jerking to the left, and then I tried to correct it," Ballweg tells 27 News. "That's all I remember." Ballweg says he fails to remember the collision, only being in an ambulance after the impact. Ballweg was hospitalized for several days before being jailed.

Ballweg says he spent the day of the approximately 5 p.m. collision with friends, dropping off one of them in Poynette before the Highway 30 crash at North Fair Oaks Avenue in Madison. Friends say U'Ren and Steiner were on their way to a Badgers basketball game at the Kohl Center when their SUV was hit.

"I can't even think about this without having a nervous breakdown," Ballweg tells 27 News. "I feel horrible. Every single day, I have to live with two people having lost their lives because of an accident I was involved in."

Ballweg may appear in Dane County court in connection with the collision deaths as early as Tuesday.