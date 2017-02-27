City of Madison gas pumps upgraded to protect from skimming devices

MADISON (WKOW) -- City officials say all gas pumps in Madison are now safe from credit card skimming devices.

City of Madison Weights and Measurement staff have determined all gasoline pumps in the city are in full compliance with a new city ordinance requiring locking devices at the pumps. The locks protect consumers from credit card skimming devices.

Since the ordinance went into effect on January 1, 2017, city staff says they have inspected all pumps and found they all have the new protection. During the inspections, no additional skimming devices were found.

While there is more protection at gas pumps, city staff says you should stay alert. They say checking the pump for loose, discolored, or unusual pieces in areas used to process transaction may be an indication of the presence of a skimming device.