22-year-old Madison man arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 22-year-old man is in jail after being arrested last week following a MPD Special Victims Unit investigation.

Police say, the suspect, Nicholas King, met the 14-year-old victim via social media, before the alleged assault took place.

The victim told investigators the assault happened at Kings home on South Allen Street, in Madison.

King now faces 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, child exploitation, and child enticement - sex offense charges.

