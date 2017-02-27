23-year-old man in custody after beating McFarland Man Unconscious

MADISON (WKOW) -- A McFarland man is recovering after being beaten and punched repeatedly until unconscious inside a downtown parking ramp early Sunday morning.

Police say 23-year-old Percell Swiney, had been making derogatory comments to a 20-year-old Sun Prairie woman, with two male friends on State Street. .

The suspect punched the woman in the face and fled, after her friends yelled at Swiney telling him he was out of line for calling her names.

A short time later the three were about to get into their car, when Swiney reappeared looking to fight, and proceeded to beat the McFarland man.

Officers nearby responded quickly arresting Swiney for substantial battery, battery and resisting/obstructing.