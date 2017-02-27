Band plays tribute to Madison music legend Clyde Stubblefield

MADISON (WKOW) -- Funk music blasted Monday night on the city's near east side to pay tribute to a Madison music legend.

The Clyde Stubblefield All Stars honored the man their band is named after.

Clyde Stubblefield passed away last weekend at age 73.

Organizers then put together this tribute concert at the High Noon Saloon.

"Very, very kind individual and gave a lot of himself to a lot of people. he was a father figure, a mentor, a friend and a bandmate to a lot of, a lot of musicians in the Madison community," said band member Joey B. Banks.

The concert served as a fundraiser to help Stubblefield's wife with funeral expenses and for the Clyde Stubblefield Scholarship Fund, which helps support kids going to music schools.