Neighborhood on edge after jogger is beaten during attempted robbery

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A typically quite Fitchburg neighborhood is on edge after police say a jogger was attacked while running through the subdivision.

Authorities say it happened Sunday around 7:15 a.m. at Longford Terrace and Portarlington Lane in the Highlands of Seminole neighborhood.

"It's disturbing and surprising," said Miguel Dominguez, a resident in the subdivision.

According to Fitchburg police, the jogger was punched multiple times by two men who drove up next to the runner, got out of their car and attacked the victim. One of the men even pulled a gun on the jogger.

"I was preparing breakfast for my sons and looked out the window and right across the way here by the tree, I saw three different cop cars," said Dominguez.

"The extent of that particular crime is really worrisome cause, I mean, my kids are here. Sometimes we'll walk to school or to the park down the street," he explained.

Police haven't said if the suspects got away with anything. However, they did give a description of the men. The first is described as a black male, slender build, about 6' tall and around 25 years old. This is the suspect who pulled the gun on the victim. He was also seen wearing a "Carhartt"-type coat.

The second suspect was described by police as a black male, heavy-set and was wearing a sweatshirt. Authorities say they got away in a car similar to a brown Ford Taurus or Chevy Malibu-type Sedan.

The incident happened just down the street from the Capital City Trail. Dominguez said it's a trail he's ran on before along with many of the residents in the neighborhood.

"I'll maybe wait until more people are out and about. I don't think I'll stop all together. I really enjoy the neighborhood and running through it but I think I'm going to have to be more careful of the times that I go," he said.

An important message to stay vigilant as police search for those responsible.