Go easy on the salt to give your heart a break

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, Jen Oikarinen with SSM Health stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the dangers of too much sodium in your diet.

When it comes to dietary sodium, less is certainly best. Diets high in sodium increase blood pressure. High blood pressure damages the kidneys over time and is a leading cause of kidney failure.

The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams (mgs) a day of sodium and an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 mg per day for most adults. Because the average American’s sodium intake is so excessive, even cutting back to no more than 2,400 milligrams a day will significantly improve blood pressure and heart health.

Sodium (salt) has various effects on heart health. High salt intake increases blood pressure, which can lead to heart disease, while high potassium intake can help relax blood vessels, excrete the sodium and decrease blood pressure.

