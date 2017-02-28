Ski For Cancer raises funds childhood cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Theta Chi Fraternity at UW-Madison is once again raising money for childhood cancer research.

On Wednesday, Bradley Bean and Keegan Jacobus stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

Ski For Cancer has been the premier philanthropy event run by Theta Chi - Psi Chapter since 1969, raising over $600,000 for St. Baldrick's Foundation and the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund (MACC Fund).

Ski For Cancer Week is the largest student-run philanthropy event in the state of Wisconsin, offering a fun week of activities, ending with a full day of skiing, snowboarding, and tubing at Cascade Mountain in Portage, Wisconsin.

This year the event is scheduled for Saturday, March 4th.

Last year, overall fundraising totaled just over $107,000 and this year they hope to build on that success. Fraternity brothers want more than just college students to come out for the fun event. They're encouraging all of the Madison area to join in to raise money for children with cancer.

