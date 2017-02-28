Republican senator questions opioid immunity bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Republican state senator is questioning a bill that would grant people who overdose on heroin legal immunity.

The measure is one of 11 bills included a special legislative session Gov. Scott Walker called in January to address opioid and heroin abuse. The proposal would ensure someone who suffers an overdose would be immune from having his probation, parole or extended supervision revoked and from being prosecuted for possession.

Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, one of the measure's sponsors, told the Senate judiciary committee during a hearing Tuesday that the bill is designed to save lives

Committee member Duey Stroebel questioned whether possessing a large amount of drugs would negate immunity.

Harsdorf responded that the bill would prohibit prosecution for possession. Stroebel commented that the bill provides no accountability for large-scale possession.