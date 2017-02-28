UW student faces court appearance after naked protest in capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW-Madison student faces a court appearance on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior, after authorities say he was naked in the state capitol as part of a bizarre protest to President Donald Trump.



22-year old Russell Doupe is scheduled to appear in Dane County court Monday on the misdemeanor count.



A criminal complaint states officers were alerted to Doupe's actions Feb. 4 just before 2 p.m. The complaint says a videotape made by an Eau Claire man shows Doupe completely undressing, with families with children within view.



The complaint states another student, Thomas Siwula, told authorities he came with Doupe to the capitol "...because they wanted to protest the financial decisions of President Trump."



"Siwula stated he felt he would video the defendant running naked around the rotunda," the complaint says.

The complaint says the Eau Claire man feared Doupe was going to fall over the railing of the building's first floor balustrade to the ground floor.



Authorities say Doupe partially blamed alcohol for his protest stunt.