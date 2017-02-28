Sun Prairie EMS director cited for safety violation

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie's EMS director - who is on administrative leave as a personnel investigation continues - receives a citation for a safety violation.



A Dane County Sheriff's spokesperson says James "Kep" Anderson was cited Feb. 21 for the negligent handling of burning materials.



Fire Fighters Local 311 represents Sun Prairie's paramedics, and the union's secretary/treasurer Madison Fire Lieutenant Ted Higgins says Anderson's violation involves a past, videotaped prank. Sheriff's spokesperson Elise Schaffer declines comment on the specifics of the violation. 27 News has been unable to reach Anderson.



Sun Prairie officials say Anderson was placed on leave last month, as unspecified actions are investigated.



Earlier this month, an arbitrator ruled Anderson and another EMS official carried out a flawed investigation of two paramedics and wrongly fired them in 2014, and said the former workers should be paid a total of more than $622,000. City officials are fighting the arbitrator's decision.