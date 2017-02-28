Driver charged in I-94 deaths to be examined for competency

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Mayville man charged with more than a half dozen felonies after authorities say his drunken, wrong way driving killed four people on I-94 in Deerfield will be examined to see if he is competent to participate in his legal proceedings.

Judge Nicholas McNamara ordered the testing Tuesday for 33-year old Brysen Wills, after it was requested by Wills' attorney, and prosecutors offered no objection.

Authorities say Wills was more than twice Wisconsin's legal limit when he drove the wrong way on the highway Nov. 2, crashing into cars and killing Katey Pasqualini of Milwaukee, Kimberly Radtke of Pewaukee, Clenton Hall of Waterloo and Patrick Wasielewski of Northbrook, Illinois.

In a letter to the court, assistant state public defender Dorothea Watson said she's concerned about Wills' competence, and has consulted with Wills' physician. Earlier this month, Watson said Wills has a brain injury as a result of the November collisions. Wills was allowed to remain free on a signature bond, in part because a prosecutor offered no objection, maintaining Wills' out-patient treatment was potentially crucial to Wills' maintaining legal competence.



Wills is a repeat drunk driver, with two convictions in Missouri, and two drug-related offenses in Florida.



