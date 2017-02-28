A Madison "dreamer" among those to attend Trump's speech Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Among the guests invited to watch President Donald Trump's first address to Congress will be a man championing a national "Right To Try" bill on behalf of his deceased wife, and a young Madison woman hoping for a path to American citizenship.

Tim Wendler, who lost his wife to ALS in 2015, will accompany Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) tonight, while Edgewood College Freshman Lupe Salmeron will join Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-2).

Sen. Johnson said he wanted Wendler to be with him to advocate for legislation that would clear the way for terminally ill patients to try experimental drugs without going through a clinical trial.

"This is something I think we can actually accomplish. But we need to continue public pressure," said Sen. Johnson. "There's some resistance on the part of pharmaceutical companies, which is unfortunate. I understand there are concerns, which are legitimate concerns. But I think we've written protections into the law to alleviate those concerns."

Immigration is Congressman Pocan's focus, which is why he invited Salmeron, a so-called "dreamer" who came to Wisconsin from Mexico twelve years ago. She currently has legal status in the country through DACA.

Rep. Pocan said he hopes reports President Trump may actually propose a bipartisan immigration reform package tonight are true, but he remains skeptical there would be anything in such a plan he could support.

