Lincoln Hills allegations could put juvenile corrections officers on list of mandatory child abuse reporters

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 2016 visit to the state youth prison for boys at Lincoln Hills School - and for girls at Copper Lake School - both in Irma, raised one major question for State Senator LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee).

"I questioned why there were no 90-day reports filed given the seriousness of the injuries sustained by the children as reported, and why it took so long for the public to be notified of the patterns of abuse," Sen. Johnson testified at a public hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

An FBI investigation into claims of abuse at the facilities started in December 2015 and is still ongoing.

That probe has focused on suspected abuse of juvenile prisoners, including incidents of excessive use of force, child neglect and sexual assault, and retaliation against accusers.

Sen. Johnson would eventually find out there were no records of the abuse on file with the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, because unlike teachers, doctors, social workers and 26 other professions, juvenile corrections officer isn't listed as a mandatory reporter of child abuse under state law.

"I assume this was an oversight, because it seemed like basic common sense to include this profession to the list of mandated reporters," said Sen. Johnson, who presented a bill to the committee that would add juvenile corrections officers to that list.

"When LaTonya brought this forward, I thought, 'Geez, I thought that was already covered,'" said Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), who chairs the Judiciary Committee. "Looking at the list, it was not. So, this is a great catch."

A spokesperson for AFSCME Council 32, the union chapter that represents the juvenile corrections officers at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, said the legislation will also offer protection for their members as well.

"I can tell you that, in the past, the workers there have been intimidated and have been told to not report incidents that might have happened," said AFSCME Council 32 Lobbyist Susan McMurray.

Sen. Wanggaard, who has repeatedly asked the FBI for an update on the investigation into Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, said he can't really comment on those allegations.

"I mean, we don't know. We don't know what their (FBI) investigation is showing," said Sen. Wanggaard. "This is one of the reasons why we haven't gone out and done a hearing or tried to do fact-finding hearings at the facility, because it might jeopardize that investigation."

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to pass the bill on to the full Senate at its executive session scheduled for Thursday.

A companion Assembly bill, being shepherded by Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc), also has bipartisan support.