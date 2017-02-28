Mounds donates $75,000 to Dane County Humane Society

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mounds Pet Food Warehouse made a major donation to the Dane County Humane Society Tuesaday, giving $75,000 as part of the "people for pets" fundraiser. The donation represents 10% of all pet food sales at Mounds locations in the month of February.

Mounds' Marketing Manager, Heather Sullivan, says the community really steps up to help.

"Every February we do see a spike," Sullivan says. "We've been doing this for quite a few years now and every year we have a fantastic turnout. Our customers are just awesome, and they come in and support us and help us support all the local shelters and rescues, and give back to the community." ))

Mounds is involved in various projects helping rescue animals. The business hosts various organizations' adoptions and micro-chipping events throughout the year.

Mounds has five stores in southern Wisconsin.