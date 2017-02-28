Liberal group asks for investigation of school candidate - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Liberal group asks for investigation of school candidate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A liberal advocacy group has asked the district attorneys in Milwaukee and Rock counties to investigate state superintendent candidate Lowell Holtz for allegedly misusing public resources.

One Wisconsin Now on Tuesday submitted letters asking for investigations. The request is in reaction to campaign-related emails Holtz sent from his Whitnall public school email account when he was superintendent there.

It is against state law to use government resources for campaign work.

One Wisconsin Now cites three Holtz emails it obtained through an open records request. The group says the emails are part of a pattern of disregard for the law.

Holtz is challenging incumbent Superintendent Tony Evers in the race this year. Evers in 2009 paid a $250 fine for soliciting campaign donations during work hours.

