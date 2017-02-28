Liberal group asks for investigation of school candidate

Authorities say they have found dead one of the two missing Didion Milling employees and the search continues for the remaining missing employee.More >>
A Lafayette County judge ruled a state law that bans people from selling homemade baked goods is unconstitutional.More >>
Sixteen people are behind bars after a week-long operation focused on child exploitation and online crimes in Wisconsin.More >>
Traffic is moving, but slowly, on the westbound Beltline after five to seven vehicles were involved in a crash.More >>
With it widely expected that President Trump will soon withdraw the United States from an international accord on climate change, Sen. Ron Johnson told 27 News Wednesday there's little point to remaining a party to the agreement.More >>
