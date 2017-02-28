Effort to eliminate Wisconsin state treasurer moving ahead

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Republican-backed effort to eliminate the Wisconsin state treasurer position is moving closer to approval in the Legislature, despite opposition from a group concerned about how the change would affect public school libraries.

The treasurer's only duty is to be a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.

Part of that board's work is distributing investment income to public school libraries.

The money is the sole dedicated source of state funding for public school libraries. The only group registered to lobby against eliminating the treasurer is the Wisconsin Educational Media and Technology Association. It says replacing the treasurer on the board with the lieutenant governor could have unintended negative consequences for school libraries.

A state Senate committee was holding a hearing and voting on the measure Tuesday.