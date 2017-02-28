Effort to eliminate Wisconsin state treasurer moving ahead - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Effort to eliminate Wisconsin state treasurer moving ahead

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Republican-backed effort to eliminate the Wisconsin state treasurer position is moving closer to approval in the Legislature, despite opposition from a group concerned about how the change would affect public school libraries.

The treasurer's only duty is to be a member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.

Part of that board's work is distributing investment income to public school libraries.

The money is the sole dedicated source of state funding for public school libraries. The only group registered to lobby against eliminating the treasurer is the Wisconsin Educational Media and Technology Association. It says replacing the treasurer on the board with the lieutenant governor could have unintended negative consequences for school libraries.

A state Senate committee was holding a hearing and voting on the measure Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.