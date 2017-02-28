UW-Madison ranks #1 in Peace Corps volunteering - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW-Madison ranks #1 in Peace Corps volunteering

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison has ranked first among large schools on the Peace Corps 2017 Top Volunteer-Producing Colleges and Universities list.

There are currently 87 Badgers volunteering worldwide.

This is the third year UW-Madison has ranked among the top five large universities and colleges. In 2016, UW-Madison ranked second.

Since the Peace Corps' founding in 1961, 3,239 alumni from UW-Madison have traveled abroad to serve as volunteers, making the university the No. 2 all-time producer of Peace Corps volunteers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.