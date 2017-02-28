UW-Madison ranks #1 in Peace Corps volunteering

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison has ranked first among large schools on the Peace Corps 2017 Top Volunteer-Producing Colleges and Universities list.

There are currently 87 Badgers volunteering worldwide.

This is the third year UW-Madison has ranked among the top five large universities and colleges. In 2016, UW-Madison ranked second.

Since the Peace Corps' founding in 1961, 3,239 alumni from UW-Madison have traveled abroad to serve as volunteers, making the university the No. 2 all-time producer of Peace Corps volunteers.