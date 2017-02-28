All male coalition aims to bring opportunities to Madison youth

MADISON (WKOW) -- Men from across the city of Madison are joining forces to help bring opportunities to young people.

Members of the Goodman Center, Focused Interruption Coalition, Breaking Barriers Mentoring, Inc., Kennedy Heights Community Center, and NESYB Basketball have formed the Brothers Aligned Coalition (BAC).

The group says the all male coalition is a citywide initiative to provide youth and young men of color with opportunities through support, education, and empowerment.

Programming provided by BAC will begin in the upcoming weeks at the Salvation Army on Darbo Drive.

The program curriculum is still being developed. The Coalition says they will be holding community forums to ensure the needs of the youth and young men of this community are addressed.