Renovation of Park Hotel on Capitol Square complete - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Renovation of Park Hotel on Capitol Square complete

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday marked the completion of a top to bottom, interior and exterior renovation of the Park Hotel on Madison's Capitol Square.

Wisconsin Senator Fred Risser (D-District 26) said the hotel had been important in retaining the State Capitol in Madison in the late 1800's.

At that time, a movement occurred to try and move the Capitol to Milwaukee due to a lack of a Madison hotel. Local businessmen pooled their resources to build a grand Capitol Hotel to keep Madison as the State Capitol.

"This hotel has seen the ups and downs of the city of Madison," said Risser. "The hotel was originally constructed for $125,000, and seven years later it was sold for $57,000 less because of an economic downturn in the area."

The Park Hotel welcomed its first guest in August of 1871. It remains 146 years later as the only Capitol Square hotel.

The timing of the renovation coincides with the 100th birthday of the State Capitol.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.