Madison Common Council approves pay hikes for employees with disabilities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Common Council approved a pay increase Tuesday night for workers with disabilities.

The pay increase comes with a change in the city ordinance ending the sub-minimum wages paid to employees with disabilities.

Changes in the ordinance are thanks to the efforts of the Department of Civil Rights, the Human Resources Department, Board for People with Developmental Disabilities, the Arc of Wisconsin, and the National Federation for the Blind.

The city ordinance being repealed, the 14c license from the Department of Labor, was instituted in the 1980's when training programs were scarce.

It allowed employers who qualified, to pay employees with disabilities less than minimum wage.

In a press release Lisa Pugh, State Director of The Arc Wisconsin said, “This step in recognizing the civil rights of people with disabilities to equal pay sends a strong message. The Arc Wisconsin thanks Madison for once again leading the way.”

The Arc is the nations largest community-based organization advocating for and helping people with disabilities and their families.

Mayor Soglin echoed Pugh's Sentiments saying, “This change is long overdue. In a time when our focus is turning to equity within city policies and practices, this step emphasizes the commitment we have to valuing the contributions of all employees.”