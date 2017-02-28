Belleville boys beat Cuba City in opening round of WIAA tourname - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Belleville boys beat Cuba City in opening round of WIAA tournament

Posted: Updated:
BELLEVILLE (WKOW) -

The Belleville boys' basketball team took down Cuba City 71-56 in the opening round of the WIAA Division 4 tournament. The Wildcats advance to face New Glarus on Friday at 7 p.m.

