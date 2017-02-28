Edgewood boys best Brodhead in WIAA tournament - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Edgewood boys best Brodhead in WIAA tournament

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Edgewood boys' basketball team cleared their first hurdle in the postseason. The Crusaders beat Brodhead 69-51 in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 tournament. Edgewood will host Lakeside Lutheran on Friday at 7 p.m.

