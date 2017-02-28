La Follette Advances With 78-61 Win Over Janesville Parker - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -

WIAA boys basketball kicked off Tuesday night with match ups across the state. In Division-1 Madison La Follette advances after a 78-61 win over Janesville Parker.

Senior guard Julian Patton lead the Lancers with 22-points in the win. 

